Sixty years of memories for sparkling Murton couple

Diamond pair Philip and Maureen Taylor have celebrated 60 years of happy marriage in the best way possible - with family by their side.

The Murton couple enjoyed their diamond wedding with a look back on how it all began, with a chance meeting at the Easington Colliery Welfare Hall dance in 1953.

Philip and Maureen on their wedding day.

Daughter Alyson Taylor, 56, also from Murton, said: “I think dad asked mum to dance and they were married in 1956.”

The couple tied the knot at St Paul’s Methodist Church in Murton before having a reception at the Traveller’s Rest, which is now the Dalton Park Inn, said Alyson.

Philip, 81, originally from Haswell, and Maureen, 80, nee Crumbie, had two daughters.

Alyson is married to Nigel and they have a 26-year-old daughter Gracie.

Audrey Nicholson, 53, who lives in Blackhall, has a partner Michael and their daughter is Abbie, 16, said Alyson.

Philip first did an apprenticeship with an engineering business in Philadelphia before doing his National Service in the REMY.

Then he started at Murton Colliery in 1961 as a fitter and stayed until 1988 where he took early retirement.

He was a member of the Murton and Cornwall Pigeon Homing Society and had “reasonable success,” said Alyson. He also loved gardening and walking.

Maureen worked as a wages clerk at Murton Colliery and retired in 1988. She was also a life-long member of Murton WI, and took leading roles in her younger days in productions by the Murton Amateur Operatic Society. She also enjoys reading and crosswords.