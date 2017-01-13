Sixties star Billie Davis set to swing into town

A sixties singing star who toured with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones is performing at The Customs House next week.

Billie Davis, who had her first hit with Tell Him in 1963, is just one of the stars performing in the show Back In Our Rock ‘N’ Roll Days, which is at the South Shields venue next Friday at 7.30pm.

Billie said: “The title of the show is a tribute to Jet Harris, the founder of The Shadows. We used to record and tour together and this song was a particular favourite of ours – so we called the show Back In Our Rock ‘N’ Roll Days in memory of him.”

The show features several other stars from the 1960s, including Alan Warner, founder of the Foundations, who had hits with Build me up Buttercup and Baby Now that I Found You, and Iain Houndog Terry, founder member of Matchbox and Shotgun Rockabilly.

Ray Phillips, lead singer with the Nashville Teens who had a hit with Tobacco Road, is also on the bill.

The show is on a national tour and Billie hoped the different genres of 1960s music would appeal to audiences: “It’s something a bit different and having the different styles works really well. There’s pop, there’s a bit of soul and some excellent rockabilly – a great combination from a fabulous era of music.”

She remembers the early 1960s fondly. “I’d had my first hit and was touring with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. I knew Brian Jones well as we lived in the same house before he joined the Stones.

“I remember being on tour with The Beatles at the height of Beatlemania.”

Tickets cost £22. To book, call 454 1234 or visit the Customs House www.customshouse.co.uk.