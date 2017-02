Fans travelling to tonight's Newcastle United match face delays after a multi-vehicle accident partially blocked one of the region's busiest roads.

Lane 2 of the A1 Western Bypass is closed near the Team Valley at Coal House & lane 2 blocked after a six-vehicle collision.

Police are at the scene.

The accident is likely to affect fans travelling to St James's Park for tonight's game between Newcastle United and QPR.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

The road is not expected to reopen fully until around 8.30pm