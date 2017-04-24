Six car smash leaves behind just damage and delays on A19

Two cars had to be recovered from a six-vehicle crash which led to the emergency services to shut off one side of the A19.

Police were called to a section of the road near to its junction with the A1018 to Ryhope just before 7.50am today.

It followed a collision between an Audi Q3, an Audi A5, a VW Passat, a Peugeot 206, Mercedes A180 and a VW Beetle.

No one was injured in the collision, with all but four of the cars driven away following the collision.

The other two had to be recovered due to damage caused in the impact.

Traffic was diverted for a time after the crash after it was brought to a standstill in the aftermath of the incident.