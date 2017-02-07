Silksworth and Ryhope - Down Your Way

The next Knitting for Giving Group get together will be held Saturday from 10am to noon in North Street Methodist Church, Silksworth. Go along and enjoy some friendship. All are welcome.

North Street Methodist Church is holding a pie and peas supper on Monday, February 13, from 7.30pm. The guest speaker will be from the Salvation Army. Tickets £1.50 are available from Muriel on 5211196.

The next monthly Tuesday Lunch in North Street Methodist Church will be on February 14 at noon. Enjoy soup, sandwiches and dessert for £3. All are welcome.

The January meeting at Tunstall WI was very interesting as Jim and his colleague from O2 explained and dealt with queries from members about mobile phones and iPads. They were thanked by Jackie Graham. Secretary Sheila Cassidy had everyone in tears of laughter with her humorous talk on the funny things that happen to her in everyday life. She was thanked by president Jennifer Vincent, who also welcomed four new members. Unfortunately, some members have left through ill health and will be missed. All are wished well by the members. The next meeting will take place on Thursday in North St Methodist Church, Silksworth, at 7pm. Lisa Clinton School of Dance will entertain and the competition will be a limerick or poem. Fifteen members will be taking part in the sponsored Welly Plodge on Monday, February 13, when they will meet with other WIs at 10am at the steps opposite the Marriott Hotel, Seaburn. Afterwards members will meet for lunch provided by Cleadon WI. Money raised will go towards materials for the ongoing Crafts into Schools Project.

Silksworth Royal British Legion arise holding a charity night on Thursday, February 23, from 7pm in memory of Thomas Griffin. The evening will include great entertainment. Tickets are £1 with all proceeds going to St Benedict’s Hospice. For tickets, call Bob Newton on 07739312168.

An Irish Night, including a singer, will be held in Silksworth British Legion on March 16 from 7pm onwards. Tickets are £1 with all proceeds going to charity.Call Bob Newton for tickets on 07739312168.

Lisa Clinton School of Dance had a successful 2016 and finished with a packed out audience for its Christmas show. Six pupils were presented with yearly overall trophies. They are now working towards their summer production, which will take place in July. All enquiries to lisaclintonschoolofdance@live.co.uk or telephone 07745069371.

Ryhope Heritage Group will meet in Ryhope Community Centre on Tuesday, February 14, at 1.30pm. Brian will show a film on the life of one the members of the group. All are welcome.

The next Ladies’ Fellowship at Ryhope Pentecostal Church will be held on Saturday at 2pm. The speaker will be Hilda Rolfe and refreshments will be served at the end of the service. All are welcome.