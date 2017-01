A coffee morning and bingo is held in Tom Urwin House, Silksworth, every Friday morning 10am. All are welcome.

Korey Sillett, 11, from Ryhope, is a Year 6 pupil at Ryhope Junior School. He is a member of Ryhope Karate Club and has been training two nights a week for three months and has recently double graded. The club meets on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Anyone wishing to join can go along. The first lesson is free. For more details, ring Mark on 07508 318738.