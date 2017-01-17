Silksworth and Ryhope - Down Your Way

Blue Watch Youth Centre, Ryhope, with generous funding from Virgin Money Foundation, was able to support 31 young people aged 16 to 25, of which 19 were successful in gaining employment during 2016.

The centre has been refunded for a second year by Virgin Money Foundation to continue the Steps to Success programme, which is available to those who do not wish to undertake new or further long-term courses and just wish to gain employment or an apprenticeship. As part of the provision, Blue Watch also offers short courses including: employability skills; food safety and nutrition and first aid, in addition to work experience placements, tailored to the needs of the individual to assist them in gaining employment. Drop-in sessions are also available to do job search, complete paper or online application forms and construct CVs. The Employability Support Provision is available to anyone not currently in education, training or employment aged 16 to 24 and reside in Sunderland. If you are currently, claiming Social Security benefits or working with Sunderland Connexions, ask your adviser for further details to be referred to the provision or contact us directly to find out more about this and our other programmes we have on offer. Contact Denis Crompton, senior worker at Blue Watch Youth Centre, Burdon Lane, Ryhope, Sunderland, SR2 0HR. Telephone 0191 521 4060 or email: denis.crompton@bluewatchyouth.com

Come along to the free Men’s Den at Ryhope Community Centre, which takes place every Thursday from 10am to noon. Play dominoes, cards, draughts, crosswords and quizzes. Refreshments included.