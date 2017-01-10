Silksworth and Ryhope - Down Your Way

Ryhope Heritage Members have been saddened by the death of their friend and chairman Ross Wares, who will be greatly missed. The group’s next meeting will take place today in Ryhope Community Centre at 1.30pm to discuss future plans. All are welcome.

On Saturday, January 7, Lisa Wharton celebrated the first birthday of her Slimming World group. Classes are held at Ryhope Community Association, Black Road, on Saturday at 7.30am and 9.30am. If you would like further information, contact Lisa on 07838 914068.

You are invited along to the Knitting for Giving group in North Street Methodist Church, Silksworth, on Saturday from 10am to noon.Members knit scarves, hats, jumpers and many other things for charities, while enjoying a natter.

The Christmas party at Tunstall WI December meeting was well attended and enjoyed with the help of the entertainers St Columbas Players giving a lively Christmas programme with members joining in with the singing. A tasty buffet, again prepared by vice-president Anne Gray and cake made by Janice Speight was enjoyed and appreciated by the members. The next meeting is on Thursday at North Street Methodist Church, Silksworth. Social time is Nick Jane helping members to understand mobile phones and iPads and will be followed with an amusing talk by Secretary Sheila Cassidy – It can only happen to Sheila. Competition will be for the smallest paperweight. Members will be reminded about the Welly Plodge at Seaburn, which will take place on Monday, February 13, at 10am. The sponsor money will go towards funding Crafts into Schools. Visitors and new members always welcome.