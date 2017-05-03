Signed pictures of Sunderland AFC title winners set to go under the hammer

Rare signed pictures of two of the stars of one of Sunderland AFC’s greatest teams - the 1912-1913 title-winning and FA Cup final side - are set to fetch about £100 each at an auction.

The pictures are of all-time great Charlie Thomson and tragic Harry Low, who not only helped Sunderland win the 1913 league title but also starred for the Black Cats in the FA Cup that year, when the club came tantalisingly close to clinching an historic double.

Harry Low

The picture of Charlie Thomson is signed in ink “with best wishes” while the picture of Harry Low, with his Sunderland shirt outside his shorts, is signed twice “sincerely yours” and on the back “with sincere regards from Harry Low” who was only in his late thirties when he died in September 1920.

The pictures are expected to fetch between £80 and £120 each at Graham Budd Auctions in London on Tuesday, May 16.

Both men starred for Sunderland against Aston Villa in the FA Cup final in front of 121,919 at the Crystal Palace in London on April 19,1913.

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Villa in the 1913 FA Cup final. During the match the Black Cats’ Charlie Thomson and Villa’s Harry Hampton resumed their long running feud and as a result both players were suspended for a month at the start of the following season.

Charlie Thomson was Sunderland’s centre half in that 1913 FA Cup final and Harry Low was Sunderland’s left half.

Scottish international Thomson was a big money signing for Sunderland from Hearts 109 years ago this month - in May 1908 – costing the Black Cats £700.

Harry Low was also a Scot and joined Sunderland from Aberdeen in May 1907.

When Thomson and Low helped Sunderland win the Football League title in 1912-1913 there were only forty teams in the league, in two divisions.

Newcastle United finished 14th in the First Division that season, while Notts County and Woolwich Arsenal, were relegated from the top flight.