Signal moves into £1million new Washington home

Signal Plastics has shelled out more than £1million on its new home.

The firm has moved to the two-storey 42,700 sq ft plant on Washington’s Bentall Business Park from its old premises on the town Crowther Industrial Estate.

The ground floor of the new facility will accommodate Signal Plastics’ modern manufacturing plant and the first floor will be the new base for staff and management of parent company, Omega Plastics Group.

Managing director Alan Franklin said: “We’ve seen significant growth in demand for our high volume automotive moulding range and we needed more space in which to accommodate new plant and machinery.

“At almost five times the size of our previous site, the unit at Bentall Business Park fits the bill perfectly and by remaining in Washington we’ve been able to ensure a smooth transition for our supply chain partners and employees.

“It also helps being able to house all of our parent company’s staff and management under the same roof so this really is the ideal location for us.”

As well as relocating Signal Plastics, the Omega Plastics Group retains its production facilities in Blyth and Hartlepool.

All of Signal Plastics’ 41 employees will be based at Bentall Business Park, and the site will also provide hot desks for team members visiting from Blyth and Hartlepool.

One of the biggest pieces of machinery to be installed at the site is a new £400,000 1,300-tonne injection moulding press and overhead robotic equipment.

Signal Plastics’ investment at Washington also includes 800-tonne, 500-tonne and 180-tonne machines and there are plans for further investment in additional new machinery in 2017.

Manufactured by Negri Bossi, the press and auxiliary equipment will enable Signal to produce more and larger parts for the automotive sector.

As well as manufacturing automotive components, Omega Plastics Group provides bespoke rapid and production tooling products and plastic injection moulding to customers across a range of sectors including healthcare, electronics, FMCG and bio-tech.

In November 2016, Omega Plastics Group announced a £200,000 investment in new high-tech machinery to increase productivity at its plant on Teesside.