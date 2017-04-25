‘Sicko thugs’ who targeted horses in vicious attacks must be given ‘harsh punishment’

“Sicko thugs” who targeted four horses in a vicious attack should be dealt with the harshest punishment possible.

That’s the view of readers after a public outcry into last week’s attack on the animals in Boldon Colliery.

The horses in the field off New Road, Boldon Colliery.

The horses were in the field off New Road, with their owners revealing that they had been pelted with stones, while some had suffered slash and puncture wounds.

Police last week appealed for information into the attacks, and concerned residents posting on the Gazette’s Facebook page have called on those responsible to be held to account.

Mary Smithson Hewison posted: “Something needs to be done. When they are caught they want to be given a harsh punishment.

“This kind of cruelty would never even have been thought of by the young people in our days ... what on earth is happening now?”

Sandra Meade added: “What a load of cowards to get your kicks out of torturing these beautiful animals. You’re just a lot of sicko thugs.”

Vikki Biggs wrote: “Do people not bring up their children to respect animals any more?? Pure evil.” Janet Cornetto said: “Cruel people in this world.”

Mick Hudson posted: “Makes you sick to your stomach.”

Joshua Hamilton added: “Police need to catch these thugs.”

Kyle Taylor wrote: “Some sick minded people on the streets.”

Denise Houston posted: “Evil individuals, what do the parents think of their little darlings? Poor horses. Imagine what they could do to a human.”

Kathleen Jayne Tudberry added: “What sort of kids are they? These poor horses.”

Last week, Neighbourhood Sergeant Victoria River of, Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and are working to resolve this issue. This is mindless behaviour.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101.