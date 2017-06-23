Showers and cooler weekend weather forecast as heatwave comes to an end

A cooler, wetter weekend lies before the North East after the scorching hot weather of last Saturday and Sunday.

The past week has seen the region basking in warmth and sunshine - with a few storms thrown in for variety.

But it won't be as clement this weekend. Outbreaks of light rain are expected this evening, though clouds should gradually clear away and the rest of tonight will be dry with clear periods.

It will be about 10°C tonight, so at least you shouldn't be lying awake too hot to sleep.

Tomorrow should be a mainly dry day with some sunny intervals, perhaps with an isolated light shower through the afternoon. Forecasters say it will feel cool with a brisk wind, and a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

The outlook for Sunday is breezy with sunshine and a few showers, according to the Met Office. Forecasters expect the week to begin dry at first on Monday morning, but some heavy rain is possible later. Tuesday is likely to be cloudy with rain, heavy at times.