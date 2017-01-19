Shock as 80ft tree falls onto road in Washington

Witnesses have told of their shock after an 80ft tree fell onto a road in Washington - flattening two parked cars.

The incident happened at about 8pm tonight in Lumley Close, Oxclose.

The aftermath of the incident. Image by Charlotte Atkinson

With no warning, the tree dropped to the ground. No one was injured in the fall.

Charlotte Atkinson, 18, was in the street when it happened, and witnessed the tree fall.

She said: "The tree just dropped down, out of nowhere.

"There was nothing obvious which caused it, which made it so shocking to see.

"Two officers from the council are here now breaking up the tree so it can be removed from the road.

"It fell on top of two cars, which will be written off now.

"It's just very fortunate that no one was hurt.

"The road is still blocked, though, as the tree is so big that nothing can get past it.

"The tree is about 80ft tall."