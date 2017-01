Commuters may be faced with delays this morning as a result of flooding on the A19 from a burst water main.

The flooding is affecting the A19 in both directions between A186 / A191 Benton Road and Whitley Road, along with the A191 Holystone Way and the A1056 Killingworth Way.

One lane of the Holystone Roundabout is now open in both directions.

Traffic is reportedly queuing as speeds are reduced to 5mph.

Northumbria Police has said the flooding is 'severe' and officers are at the scene.