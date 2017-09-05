Severe delays after three-vehicle collision on A19

Motorists are facing severe rush-hour delays after an accident on the A19.

Lengthy tailbacks are being reported after a three-vehicle collision just after the A1231 North Hylton junction, near Sunderland.

Recovery of the vehicles is being arranged, with two lanes open.

The accident happened shortly before 7am on the northbound section of the road.

There are also delays southbound on the A19 after an HGV collided with a Metro bridge on the north side of the Tyne Tunnel.

We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.