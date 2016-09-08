Seven things you can do on the new iPhone 7

The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Watch Series 2 go on sale on September 16.

Here's a look at some of the new features:

iPhone 7 AirPods

1) Two cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus for telephoto zoom pictures

The upgraded version has two 12 megapixel cameras which work together to get a higher quality zoom from further away, with an optical zoom to 2x and a digital zoom to 10x.

The standard camera on both versions allow up to 50% more light into the sensor, allowing significantly improved low-light photos.

2) Listen to music without knotted cords...

The new AirPods earphones will remove the need for a headphone jack, connecting automatically to any Apple device after a one tap setup, and only playing sound once it is in the ear.

They can run for five hours straight on one charge, and for a whole day if they are placed into their charging case – which keeps them safe from loss.

3) ...but you can still use Apple's wired headphones

EarPods are available separately from Apple with an adapter which connects into the Lightning port, with a built-in remote for adjusting volume, playback, and answering or ending calls by pinching the cord.

4) Track your fitness with the new Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 2 has integrated GPS, heart-rate sensor, and workout and activity apps built-in.

It has a new processor that is up to 50% faster than the existing watch and has the brightest display of any Apple product, easier to see in direct sunlight.

A partnership with Nike was also detailed, including a special Nike+ version of the Watch with a simplified display that showed your running stats.

5) You can swim with the watch too

The Apple Watch Series 2 will be swim-proof for the first time, with a water resistance rating of 50 metres, meaning it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean.

Apple said it should not be used for scuba diving, water-skiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

So make sure you take it off before you go surfing - unless you have £369 to spare

6) Play Super Mario on the app store

It was announced that Super Mario, one of the biggest gaming franchises of the last 30 years, would be coming to the app store for the first time in a new game by the end of the year.

Super Mario Run will see players help guide Mario through a series of levels, jumping, dodging enemies and collecting coins along the way.

And all of this can be done with one hand, echoing the addictive gameplay of the now gone 'Flappybird' - which had an almost too familiar design to Super Mario.

7) And Pokémon Go on the new Apple Watch

The phenomenon of 2016 - Pokémon Go - was also announced as an upcoming app on Apple Watch for the first time, meaning users will be able to track their stats and Pokémon from their wrist.

The Apple Watch will vibrate when users are near Pokémon and PokéStops, while tracking eggs, telling users how far they have walked and how far they need to go to hatch an egg.

Apple said the game will come to the accessory by the end of the year.