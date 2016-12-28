Seven people bailed following Sunderland street disturbance

Seven people arrested in connection with a street incident have now been bailed, say police.

Five men and two women were arrested on suspicion of affray following the disturbance in North View, Castletown, on Friday, December 23.

Two men were also taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A window at the front of a large house in the street had been smashed.

Residents living nearby heard of arguments and fighting taking place in the early hours of Friday.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said today that all seven people who were arrested have now been bailed pending further inquiries.