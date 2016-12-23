Seven arrested and two in hospital after disturbance in Sunderland street

Two men were taken to hospital and seven people were arrested after an early morning disturbance in a Sunderland street.

Police were called to North View, in Castletown, in the early hours of this morning after reports of a disturbance in the street.

Five men and two women were were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two men were also taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Five men and two women were arrested on suspicion of affray after a report of a disturbance in the street during the early hours of today."