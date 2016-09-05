Service Network in safe hands at RTC

Business support organisation Service Network is relaunching under new management by Sunderland’s RTC North.

Service Network, which has been providing a voice for the region’s service, creative and technical sectors since 1995, says the move will provide a strengthened focus and significant benefits for members.

The business-to-business organisation will offer monthly networking meetings with presentations from leading figures, informal breakfast and early evening events, sector seminars, debates and specialist training opportunities for members.

RTC North’s Jamie Ollivere said: “Many of the region’s most talented, ambitious firms and individuals will benefit from Service Network’s opportunities to move their business forward, collaborate and exchange ideas.

“The new management is a major milestone, and we are actively helping members create a culture in which they can thrive.

“We are focussed on delivering high value, business-to-business services that make a real difference to enterprises large and small.”

RTC North has been a regional focus for innovation since it was established in 1989.

It is already home to co-located industry clusters the North East Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC), Health Network North, the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) and Design Network North.

The groups have all been successful under the RTC North roof, with NEAA becoming the largest automotive cluster group in the UK within 12 months of its launch.

Service Network will benefit from the expertise and resources at RTC North, which bosses believe will boost the value of membership.

An informal social evening to help create new business connections, generate sales leads and introduce members old and new, will be held from 5.30pm, on Wednesday, September 7, at the Gin Bar in Newcastle’s Crowne Plaza.

Service Network’s 2016/17 programme will start with a presentation from John Seager of Siglion at RTC North’s offices at 11.30am on Wednesday, September 21.