See the minute’s applause in tribute to Bradley Lowery at Sunderland AFC’s game at Bury

Sunderland AFC and their supporters paid tribute to brave Bradley Lowery tonight.

A minute’s applause was held ahead of the club’s friendly at Bury in memory of the six-year-old, who died after a long battle with neuroblastoma today.

Bradley Lowery was Sunderland mascot on a number of occasions.

Bradley was mascot for his beloved Black Cats on several occasions, and struck up a touching friendship with a number of the club’s players.

The club had paid tribute to the Blackhall Colliery youngster in a statement earlier today.

It said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Bradley’s parents, Gemma and Carl, his brother Kieran and their family and friends.

“We extend our love and support to them, now and always.

“Bradley captured the hearts and minds of everyone at our club with his indomitable spirit, tremendous courage and beautiful smile, which could light up even the darkest of rooms.

“Despite battling neuroblastoma for much of his all too short life, he demonstrated a bravery and fortitude beyond his years that humbled us all. He was truly an inspiration.”

Before tonight’s friendly, Bury announced that it would donate the gate receipts from the game to the charity set up in honour of Bradley.