See the amazing transformation of this Sunderland grandmother who shed six stone

A Sunderland grandmother whose weight gain left her worried she would end up in a wheelchair, has turned her life around after losing six stone.

Gillian Blackett, 53, from Millfield, saw her weight creep up over the years - going from a size 6 to a size 22.

In her youth, Gillian had always been slim, but after getting married and having two daughters her weight began to grow.

The increase in weight meant her chronic back and joint pain became excruciating and there were some mornings when she couldn’t even get out of bed.

As a result, Gillian developed a particularly bad pain in her foot which limited her walking to the extent that she even thought she’d end up in a wheelchair.

Then as her cholesterol rose, Gillian’s confidence disappeared and she says she felt like she lost track of who she was.

After the birth of her second granddaugter, she knew it was time to make a change.

Her health had suffered to the point where she had difficulty breathing and she wanted to be there to watch her family grow up.

Gillian joined her local Weight Watchers meeting in Sunderland in March 2016, where she met coach Sue Kerr.

At 5”1, Gillian was horrified to weight in at 15st 1lb but managed to lose 6st and now weighs 9st 1lb and is a healthy size 6 to 8.

She said: “Seeing my body change shape and have people notice and comment on how much slimmer I looked.

“But best of all was how proud my family were of me.

“It feels amazing.”

Before her weight loss Gillian would typically skip breakfast, have pitta brad and hummus for lunch, pasta and potatoes for dinner and snack on chocolate.

But now she enjoys overnight oats for breakfast and has salads for lunch and fish dishes for dinner.

She has even become a Weight Watcher consultant herself running two groups.

She added: “I love that I’ve made my husband, daughters and mam proud of me, but best of all I love being the kind of grandma I want to be.

“Playing on the floor, running around and enjoying life with my gorgeous little granddaughters- Lucy, four, and Annie, one.

“Life is amazing and I love Weight Watchers and my amazing coach Sue.”