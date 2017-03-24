See Sunderland schoolboy dice with danger clinging to moving bus

Police and school staff are warning youngsters not to put themselves at risk after a video of a teenager clinging to the back of a moving bus in Sunderland was shared online.

A video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the boy hanging onto the single-decker vehicle as it makes its way through Ryhope.

The boy is clearly visible clinging to the back of the bus

The Echo has learned that the incident has been reported to the boy's school, Northumbria Police and bus company Go North East.

A spokesperson for the school said the video had been brought to their attention and they were warning students not to copy what the teenager had done.

"We can confirm that one of our students was involved in a prank involving a bus on his way to school," he said.

"This was both foolish and dangerous and we have taken steps to remind all students of the need to stay safe on their journeys to and from school and not to put themselves in harm's way.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell

"We are working with the bus company to reinforce this."

Stephen King, at Go North East, said the firm was extremely concerned about the type of reckless behaviour demonstrated in the video and would be co-operating with staff at the school to drive home the safety message.

"We take passenger safety very seriously and are working with the school the pupil attends to learn more about this incident, and to support them in any way possible to ensure all students are happy and healthy on their journeys to and from school," he said.

"We understand that the incident is also being investigated by local police and again will help in anyway that we can."

Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell said Northumbria Police had identified the youngster in the online clip.

He added: "We have been made aware of this video and will be speaking to the school boy involved.

"We do not condone this behaviour at all, it is dangerous and foolhardy.

"Had the boy fallen from the bus he could have been left very seriously injured."