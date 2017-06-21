See stunning picture of moment lightning hit street

Dramatic pictures show the moment that lightning struck in a street this morning.

The back of a TV set was left burnt after a lightning strike came down a man's chimney at a property in Lyndon Drive, which is in East Boldon, at about 7.20am today.

A lightning bolt hits Lyndon Drive in East Boldon on the morning of Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Pic by Hollie Scott.

A crew from South Shields fire station rushed to the scene but firefighters' help was not needed, with only minor damage caused.

Watch manager at the station Phil Sowerby said: "The lightning burnt the back of the television and we just went to the house to give the man who lived there details as to how he can claim on his insurance.

"There was a tiny bit of damage to the living room but nothing serious.

"We didn't really have to do anything when we got there apart from check the place over."