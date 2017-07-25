See new-look Stadium of Light Metro station after SAFC-inspired red and white revamp

A Metro station has been kitted out with a new look to welcome supporters visiting Sunderland AFC.

The Stadium of Light station welcomes 420,000 passengers a year and has been given a red and white revamp by Nexus, which operates the system.

The new look station is set to be officially launched next week following the completion of work to make it match the colours of the city’s team and to mark the stadium’s 20th anniversary.

The Sunderland AFC crest also features in the new display on the platforms.

A spokesman for Nexus said: “Stadium of Light Metro station has been revamped to celebrate 20 years of the nearby football ground and recognise the station’s importance for the growing leisure and conference market.

“The station is decked out in red and white stripes and the historic Sunderland AFC crest in time for the start of the new football season.

“The revamp recognises the growth of the on-going redevelopment of the ‘Stadium Village’ area of Sunderland, with the new Hilton hotel, Aquatic Centre and Academy of Light increasing visitor numbers.

“The improved walking route from the station, beside the Tesco superstore, make Stadium of Light the natural station for the area.

“Nexus is also testing out a new covering for its existing vitreous enamel panels at the station which, if successful, can be used to refurbish stations elsewhere on the network. Wayfinding signage has also been upgraded to help visitors find their way.”

Many fans will get a first look at the revamped station when Sunderland take on Celtic this Saturday at 3pm in a friendly to mark 20 years of the Black Cats’ current home.

Nexus will be running extra trains and have additional staff on duty.