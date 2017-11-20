See how this popular hotel could look after expansion work

Here’s how a popular Wearside hotel could soon look after a major redevelopment.

Work has begun to expand the Mecure George Washington Hotel Golf and Spa with 22 new rooms - including a huge bridal suite.

The hotel, in High Usworth, has awarded the contract to build the next phase of its redevelopment to Sunderland firm Wearside Construction.

The £1.8 million project will take it from 103 rooms to 125 rooms and will create 15 new jobs.

It says more roles are on the way as it works on proposals for a standalone spa to replace its existing small facility.

Hotel bosses say the majority of the suites will overlook the golf course and also features a 45sqm bridal and presidential suite.

It has been designed by Boldon-based Mario Minchella Architects, with the interior plans put together by Interior DNA in Newcastle, with the firm keen to ensure the expansion is supported by local firms.

Neel Chawla is director of Ailantus Hotels, which runs the business alongside six other hotels, including the Quality Hotel in Boldon and Holiday Inn at Newcastle Gosforth.

He said: “The extension is part of the wider strategy of the hotel upgrading to a full golf and leisure resort, creating an additional 15 jobs.

“Works will be fully completed by May.

“The investment highlights the company’s confidence in the Washington long term industrial market.

“The addition of rooms compliments the multi-million pound addition of various facilities to the hotel over the past three years, which consists of a brand new driving range, an Orangery wedding venue and Carter & Fitch Pizzeria and Smokehouse.

“Within two years the company will push forward with the planning and building of a £5 million state of the art spa and leisure club rivalling the very best of British spas.”

Ailantus Hotels is based at the George Washington Hotel.

How the finished extension will look at the George Washington Hotel Golf and Spa.

It also runs the Craiglands Hotel in Ilkley, Mecure Manchester Norton, Best Western Smokies Park in Oldham and Mere Court in Cheshire.