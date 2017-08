Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a Sunderland field.

A number of crews are dealing with the fire in a farmer's field off Foxcover Road.

Firefighters tacking the field fire off Foxcover Road. Credit: James Fairweather.

Smoke and flames can be seen coming from the area, which is close to the A19.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Four appliances and a targeted response vehicle have dealt with a large field fire in the Sunderland area."

