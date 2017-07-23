Second World War veteran says Sunderland International Airshow is ‘one of the best’

A Second World War veteran is among thousands of visitors to this year’s Sunderland International Airshow.
Dennis Pearcy, 91, was a Mustang pilot with the RAF the 1940s.
A similar aeroplane is due to feature in this year’s show.
Dennis escorted bomber planes on missions over occupied France and enemy Germany.
Dennis, from Blackpool, said: “My friend and I come every year, it’s one of the best air shows.
“You are guaranteed to see something good.”
A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight had to be cancelled on Saturday due to the weather.
It was due to be held today and is set to feature a Lancaster bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.
Keith Miller of the memorial team said: “We commemorate all those who served and fought in the airforce from World War One right through to the present day.”
A display by RAF Falcons and Tigers parachute team was also called off on Saturday.
Crowds are also enjoying fairground rides, flight simulators and various stalls by the armed forces.
