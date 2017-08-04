Search for man missing for more than a fortnight

An appeal has been issued to try and track down a man last seen at a hospital.

Northumbria Police is appealing for information to help to find missing 26-year-old Martin Biggins.



Martin has not been seen since Monday, July 17, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.

What he was wearing last is unknown at this stage.



Police have carried out a number of inquiries to try and trace him and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.



Martin is described as white with short, brown hair with brown eyes and is around 6ft 2in tall and of medium build.



Anyone who sees Martin, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 1264 18/07/17.