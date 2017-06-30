Search for GPs for 3,000 patients after confirmation Sunderland surgery is to close

Health bosses are working to ensure patients do not lose out when their GP surgery closes.

Doctors at Conishead Medical Group in Ryhope have chosen to bring their contract to an end in December.

We have been proud to serve the community in Ryhope for more than thirteen years, so this was an immensely difficult decision. Dr Mike Hipwell

The practice currently provides healthcare for 3,000 patients from its base in Black Road. Doctors have been in discussions with another nearby practice with a view to a merger, but do not feel able to take this option forward.

Debbie Burnicle, Deputy Chief Officer at NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The partners have taken a difficult decision to bring their contract to an end on December 31.

“We are looking at the best way to ensure that patients have access to a GP practice after that date. That means offering patients a chance to ask questions and share their views, and also supporting the practice team to ensure services are not affected while we work towards a long-term solution.

“We are committed to ensuring high quality GP services are in place, and the next step is to find the best way forward for patients registered with the practice.

“We will write to patients with a further update as we progress with this work, If anyone is concerned and would like to discuss the practice with an independent organisation, Healthwatch Sunderland would be pleased to help.”

Dr Mike Hipwell of Conishead Medical Group said: “We have been proud to serve the community in Ryhope for more than thirteen years, so this was an immensely difficult decision. We have explored different options but we face increasing pressures on the service which are especially difficult for a practice of our size.

“The CCG are now working to ensure there is a service after the end of the year.”