Search for clubber as police investigate Peterlee attack

This man could hold the key in an inquiry launched after a reveller was left with with a bloody nose and bruising.

Police in Peterlee would like to speak to the man pictured as they probe an assault, which happened in the Vibe nightclub in Bede Way in the town.

The disturbance happened at around 12.35am last Sunday, September 4.

The man or anyone who knows who he is can contact Pc Andrew Childs, a member of D Relief based at Peterlee Police Station, by emailing Andrew.childs@durham.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number for the investigation is: CRI00012690, Incident Reference: DHM-04092016-0273.