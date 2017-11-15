Seaham's 'Rocky' found after appeal from his friends and police

A homeless man who fled from hospital has been found safe - after he called into his regular pub.

James Langthorne, known to most as Rocky and often wears a cowboy-style hat, sparked the plea for help from Seaham and Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Police have appealed for help to find Rocky.

His friends from the Oddfellows Arms in Church Street also urged people to help in the effort to track him down.

Durham Constabulary said he had “absconded” from Lanchester Road Hospital on the outskirts of Durham on Tuesday morning.

Last night, he called into the pub, where his friends were delighted to know he was ok.

Police say he was then taken to the University Hospital of North Durham for further care.