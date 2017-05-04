Seaham pub badly damaged in blaze - investigation underway

Firefighters spent three hours fighting a big pub blaze in Seaham in the early hours of today.

Four crews and an aerial turntable ladder were called to The Avenue at about 1am today, where the upstairs of Bar Avenue was well ablaze.

The roof has been destroyed, but it is not believed anyone was in the pub, which recently underwent a change of owners, at the time.

Steven Guy, 37, who lives over the road, said: "I just heard a massive bang. I looked out of my bedroom window and saw the flames getting worse.

"There were only two fire engines there at the time, and then a few more came round the back way.

"It's generally open on a night-time, not during the day. Nobody lives in the flats above, not since my friend had it years ago.

Flames leap through the roof of the Bar Avenue pub in this reader's picture of the blaze.

"I'm just shocked. It was really bad, horrendous."

A 33-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said: "The bang woke me up when the windows went.

"I got up and watched it. I was worried it would spread downstairs because the gas would have blown.

"The roof caved in. I'm just devastated for the people who own it."

A fire engine at the scene of the blaze as morning breaks. Pic: Nicky Middleton.

A Northern Gas Networks engineer was still at the scene this morning.