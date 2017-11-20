Seaham firm is looking to grow with new jobs in 2018

A Seaham electrical engineering company is targeting new markets after a period of sustained growth.

Nala Engineers had one of its most successful years since it was launched by husband and wife team David and Pat Pollard in 1979 and is now looking to branch out into a more diverse range of sectors.

The firm, which has been contracted by the likes of Aldi, Caterpillar, Matalan, Britvic Drinks and Cumbrian Seafoods, moved to its current premises on Tempest Road two years after outgrowing its original home in Houghton, since when the company has experienced rapid growth which also saw it named as one of Ward Hadaway’s ‘Fastest 50’ growing companies of 2016.

Director Nicola Duke, daughter of David and Pat, said: “Last year was extremely busy for us and we experienced growth over and above our projections.

“This year our focus has been on tapping into new markets and to support that we’ve been developing our marketing strategy to really showcase our vast experience and capabilities.

“Some of the sectors we’re currently working in have started to become saturated and we need to look at ways to strengthen our existing client base before planning further growth in 2018.”

Nala works with companies across the UK within a range of sectors including commercial, industrial and retail.

They have vast experience in LED lighting and small power and fire alarm installations. The company now employs 29 people from its Seaham facility with plans to add to the workforce further in the new year.

Nicola added: “Our team has grown steadily over the years as our portfolio of clients has expanded.

“Moving to Seaham has put us in a stronger position to continue with that growth and for all 2017 is very much about reviewing our strategic objectives and identifying potential sectors to target.”