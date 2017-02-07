Seaham - Down Your Way

Tonight Mr R Batey will preside at the 7pm evening service held in Seaham Spiritualist Church, Vane Hall, Cornelia Terrace. There is a charge of £3.50 on most services. Everyone is welcome.

Seaham Methodist Church will host its first Take and Bake Coffee Morning for 2017 this Saturday from 10.30am. All the usual cream delicacies, pies and scones will be available. Go along and receive a warm welcome.

Sunday (third Sunday before Lent) services at Christ Church, are as follows: Morning prayer will be held at 10am and Holy Communion celebrated at 6pm. St Andrew’s, Dalton le Dale, will celebrate Holy Communion at 9.15am. On Wednesday mornings a short ‘said’ service of Holy Communion is celebrated at Christ Church at 10am, followed by tea or coffee and biscuits and a natter, subject to funerals. Everyone welcome to attend any of the services where you will receive a warm welcome.

A hot tasty meal awaits you every Thursday at noon in Eastlea Community Centre, Stockton Road. Cost is £4.50 for dinner, dessert and tea or coffee. A friendly welcome awaits you. Ring 0191 5812399 if you would like more information.

Dawdon (2nd Seaham) Scout Group, based at The Farn Scouting Centre, Parkside Road, would appreciate donations of Sainsbury’s ‘Active Kids’ vouchers, which will be used to obtain equipment and materials to enable youngsters to gain skills and experience. Contact Group Scout Leader on 5810419 for collection of vouchers.

Have you thought of learning to play Bridge? A beginners’ Bridge Class will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, at 1 North Terrace The cost is £2, which includes a cup of tea and biscuit half way through the session. There will be a warm welcome to anyone who is interested. Members of the Bridge Club meet every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm and new players are invited to attend. For further information, contact Jennifer Clasper on 5236512.

The RAFA annual meeting will be held on February 22 at 2pm in the Youth Centre, Strangford Road. All members are invited to attend.

Dawdon (2nd Seaham) Scout Group caters for children aged from six to 14½ in Beaver, Cub and Scout Sections. Meetings are held on Friday evenings in The Farn Scouting Centre, Parkside Road (just west of the fire station). Interested adults are needed to volunteer with the Scout Troop. For further information, phone the Group Scout Leader on 5810419.

Are you looking to improve your health, feel fitter or just get out and about and meet new people? If you are then go along to the gentle exercise class for older adults, held every Tuesday from noon to 1pm at Eastlea Community Centre. Cost is £1 a session. For more information ring 0191 581 2399.

Seaham District Short Mat Bowls Club meet every Thursday from 9.15am to 12.45pm in Seaham Leisure Centre. Go along and enjoy a leisurely morning. For further information, ring 581 5039.