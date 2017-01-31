Seaham - Down Your Way

A practise meeting in preparation for the Women’s World Day of Prayer Service will be held on Thursday at 2pm in St Mary Magdalene Church hall.

Services at Christ Church, New Seaham, for Sunday (fourth Sunday before Lent) are: Holy Communion at 10am and evening prayer at 6pm. There will be a short ‘said’ service of Holy Communion every Wednesday at 10am, followed by tea, coffee and biscuits and a chat if you wish to stay a while. All are welcome to go along and join in the Fellowship.

Members of Christ Church Mothers’ Union are reminded there will be no branch meeting on Monday, February 6, as members are invited to Mencap for a belated Christ lunch.

Next Tuesday, February 7, Mr R Batey will preside at the 7pm evening service held in Seaham Spiritualist Church, Vane Hall, Cornelia Terrace. There will be a charge of £3.50. Everyone is welcome.

A hot tasty meal awaits you every Thursday at noon in Eastlea Community Centre, Stockton Road. Cost is £4.50 for dinner, dessert and tea or coffee. A friendly welcome awaits you. Ring 0191 5812399 if you would like more information.

Dawdon (2nd Seaham) Scout Group, based at The Farn Scouting Centre, Parkside Road, would appreciate help from the people of Seaham in collecting Sainsbury’s Active Kids vouchers, (available from January 27). Vouchers will be used to obtain equipment and materials, which will enable the youngsters to gain skills and experience. Contact Group Scout leader on 5810419 for collection of vouchers.

The RAFA annual meeting is to be held on February 22, at 2pm in the Youth Centre, Strangford Road. All members invited to attend.

A beginners’ Bridge Class will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, at 1 North Terrace. The cost is £2, which includes a cup of tea and biscuit half way through the session. There will be a warm welcome to anyone who is interested . Members of the Bridge Club meet every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm and new players are invited to attend. For further information, contact Jennifer Clasper on 5236512.

Dawdon (2nd Seaham Scout Group caters for children aged from six to 14½ in the Beaver, Cub and Scout sections. Meetings are held on Friday evenings in The Farn Scouting Centre, Parkside Road (just west of the fire station). Interested adults are needed to volunteer with the Scout Troop. For further information, phone the Group Scout leader on 5810419.

Are you looking to improve your health, feel fitter or just get out and about and meet new people? If you are then go along to the gentle exercise class for older adults, held every Tuesday, from noon to 1pm at Eastlea Community Centre. Cost is £1 per session. For more information, ring 0191 5812399.