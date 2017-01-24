Seaham - Down Your Way

Tonight Mrs S Smalley will preside at the 7pm evening service held in the Spiritualist Church, Vane Hall, Cornelia Terrace. There is a charge of £3.50. Everyone welcome. For more information, ring 581 6179 or 581 4339.

Services at Christ Church, New Seaham for Sunday,, fourth Sunday of Epiphany, are: Holy Communion at 10am and evening prayer at 6pm. On Wednesday at 10am there will be a short service of Holy Communion, followed (subject to funerals) by tea, coffee and a natter. Everyone is welcome.

The monthly Friday lunch held in Christ Church hall will be on Friday, serving between 11.30 and 1pm. Go along and enjoy, in a warm friendly atmosphere, a good home-cooked three-course meal, costing £5. Prizes for the tombola and raffle are always welcome.

A beginners Bridge Class will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, at 1 North Terrace. The cost is £2, which includes a cup of tea and biscuit half way through the session. There will be a warm welcome to anyone who is interested. Members of the Bridge Club meet every Monday and Wednesday at 6,30pm. For further information, contact Jennifer Clasperon 5236512.

Dawdon (2nd Seaham Scout Group caters for children aged from six to 14½ years – Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Meetings are held on Friday evenings in Farn Scouting Centre, Parkside Road (just west of the Fire Station). Adults are needed to volunteer with the Scout Troop. For further information, phone the group Scout Leader on 5810419.

Are you looking to improve your health, feel fitter or just get out and about and meet new people? If you are then go along to the gentle exercise class for older adults, held every Tuesday, noon to 1pm at Eastlea Community Centre. Cost is £1 a session. For more information, ring 0191 5812399.

Olivia Wilson, 14, and Ellie Stephenson, 13, have gained their black belts with a lot of hard and dedicated work. The girls train at Eastlea Karate Club, which meets every Thursday and Friday from 5pm to 6pm in Eastlea Community Centre. Anyone interested in joining in can go along to a session or ring 07948 374298.