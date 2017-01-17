Seaham - Down Your Way

Tomorrow evening, at 7.30pm, the Seaham branch of the Royal British Legion will meet at the Farne Scouting Centre, Parkside Road, just west of the fire station. We aim to help the Armed Forces personnel, past, present and future, and their families. New members welcome. As at January 5, the total so far raised for the Poppy Appeal is £20,024.70. A wonderful amount due to the generosity and dedication of the people of Seaham and the surrounding area. We have until September to beat last year’s total.

From today until Saturday, February 18, from 11am to 3pm, ‘Showcase’ an exhibition which includes cartoons and photography, will be on view in The Art Block, Church Street, Seaham. Admission is free. For further information contact 0191 649 9431.

On Sunday, January 22, the third Sunday of Epiphany, at 10am, Holy Communion will be celebrated at Christ Church, New Seaham, and at 6pm there will be a service of Evensong. At 10am every Wednesday morning there is a short service of Holy Communion, followed, subject to funerals, by tea and biscuits. Come along and join in the fellowship.

On Tuesday, January 24, Mrs S Smalley will preside at the evening service held at 7pm in Seaham Spiritualist Church, Vane Hall, Cornelia Terrace, Seaham. There is a cover charge of £3.50 on most Tuesday services. Everyone welcome.

Are you looking to improve your health, feel fitter or just get out and about and meet new people? If you are then come along to our gentle exercise class for older adults, held every Tuesday, noon to 1pm at Eastlea Community Centre. Cost is £1 a session. For more information ring 0191 581 2399.

If you have any local news, events or photographs you wish to have published in the Seaham column of Down Your Way, contact 0191 581 0419 and speak to Elizabeth.