Seaham - Down Your Way

Tonight at 7pm, Mrs D Smith will preside at the evening service in Seaham Spiritualist Church, Vane Hall, Marlborough. There will be a cover charge of £3.50 on most Tuesday services. All are welcome. The usual services throughout the week are Sunday, Divine Service at 6.30pm, Monday at 6.15pm a service of Healing and Open Circle at 7.15pm. There is a Development Class at 7pm on Wednesdays. Contact 0191 581 6179 or 581 4339 for further details.

Tomorrow, residents of Parkside and Dawdon have the opportunity to meet with Police and Council representatives to discuss issues of local concern at the PACT meeting to be held in Parkside Community Centre, at 6pm.

Neon and That a new free exhibition, created by Stuart Langley, Mick Stephenson and local residents, of light with interactive artworks, performances and fun can be seen and enjoyed at Dawdon Youth and Community Centre, until Sunday. Find out more at www.eastdurhamcreates.co.uk/neon and that.

From Tuesday, January 17, until Saturday, February 18, 11am to 3pm, Showcase, an exhibition which includes cartoons and photography, will be on view in The Art Block, Church Street. Admission is free. For further information, contact 0191 649 9431.

Eastlea Community Centre Trustee, staff and volunteers would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported their recent Christmas grotto and fair. An amazing £1,754.60 was raised and 191 children visited Santa’s Polar Express Grotto.

Following re-registration from a Nursing Home to a Residential Care Home, Beachcomber, on the seafront, has appointed Julie Cole as its registered manager. The home now provides care for residential, respite and private day care for a maximum of 48 people in mainly en-suite rooms. Beachcomber is assessed as ‘Good’ with the Care Quality Commissioners and Grade One with Durham County Council Quality and Assessment. Both local authority referred and private residents are catered for with weekly fees for both at the same cost. Ring 581 9451 with any queries.

Eastlea Karate Club Students of the Year are James Johnson, six, Evie Jeffrey, five, Olivia O’Neil, seven, and Maisy Milburn, five. Students train on a Thursday and Friday from 5pm to 6pm at Eastlea Community Centre. For more information about training sessions, contact Ron on 07948 374298 or just call in.