Scotland warned to brace itself for snow - but will it affect the North East?

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit parts of Scotland tonight - and could cause some disruption for the morning commute.

Forecasters are predicting a few centimetres of snow for the region just north of Glasgow and Edinburgh, and warn it could affect roads and transport services during Monday morning's rush hour.

Further flurries of snow could hit over the following days, but are not expected to cause problems.

But will the white stuff affect us in the North East too - or have we escaped the first flurries of the winter for now?

While temperatures dropped to below freezing last night, the next few days are expected to be milder.

It's not all good news, however, as we could be in for some heavy ran, and, later in the week, strong winds.

The Met Office says tonight will be cloudy, with rain becoming persistent and locally heavy, especially over the hills.

A brisk breeze will also develop, but it will turn milder, with a minimum temperature of 3°C.

Tomorrow there will be persistent rain at first, turning brighter and drier in the east into the afternoon.

It will be breezy but milder, with a maximum temperature of 10°C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is unsettled, with more rain, and at will be windy at times, with a risk of gales or severe gales on Thursday.