Schoolboy hurt in hit and run incident

A schoolboy had a lucky escape after he was knocked down by a hit and run driver.

Brave Jaxon Dacks, nine, was out playing with best friend Charlie Allard, 11, on Tuesday afternoon when the pair attempted to cross the road from Elgin Avenue in Seaham.

Police have launched an appeal to locate the driver who left Jaxon needing hospital treatment to cut to his head and bruising to his face.

His mum Sarah Dacks said Jaxon who was on a push scooter, looked both ways before crossing the road, but was struck by a driver who drove away without stopping.

Devastated Sarah, from Milton Close, Seaham, said her son is recovering at home but was horrified to think that her son could have been seriously injured.

She said: “Jaxon was playing with his best friend, Charlie, who is my godson when he tried to cross the road on his scooter.

“He looked both ways but a car came out of nowhere and hit him before he could get out of the way, knocking him unconscious.

“Charlie was quick-thinking enough to call an ambulance and myself straight away and he was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”

Jaxon suffered a numerous cuts and bruises including a cut to his head, a bruise to his cheek and a black eye.

Sarah added: “Charlie said the car made no attempt to stop and he just drove away and left him lying on the ground.

Police are now attempting to chase the driver of the car and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said: “We were called just before 3pm on September 6 to reports of a collision between a silver Renault Clio car and a nine-year-old boy on Evesham Road in Seaham.

“The boy suffered a suspected injury to the head as a result of the collision and was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“The Renault Clio left the scene before police arrived.

“Inquiries into the incident continue and officers are keen to speak to the driver of the car involved.

“Anyone with information that could help police trace the driver is asked to call 101 quoting reference 246 of September 6.”