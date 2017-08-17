School scores “fantastic” results as its first A-Level students pass their exams

Staff and students at Whitburn Church of England Academy are celebrating achieving “fantastic” results - the first time since the doors opened on its new sixth form.

Two years hard work saw 26.5% of pupils gain A*-A A-level grades after the new sixth form which opened its doors in September 2015.

Principal Alan Hardie said: “Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve the high quality of results published today.

“The excellent results and so many of our students achieving their destination goals demonstrate that our sixth form has real credibility and is building on our outstanding track.

“Well done to all of our students for achieving these wonderful results. They have been a privilege to work with. I’d also like to thank our hard-working staff and governors and our supportive parents and carers for helping the students in their successes.

“I’m delighted that the trust that everyone placed in Whitburn Church of England Academy to create a successful sixth form has been vindicated.”

Among the students who have secured their place at their chosen University was Chloe Manuel.

The 18-year-old is on her way to Oxford to study English Literature and English Language after gaining an A* in Psychology, an A in Biology and A in English Literature.

She said: “For a new sixth form is has been great. I haven’t seen anyone upset today. Everyone seems to have got what they wanted and where they wanted to go, from what I have seen.”

James Graham from East Boldon, is on his way to Durham to study Maths after gaining the grades he needed.

Whitburn C of E Academy A-level results day From left Chloe Manuel and Alix Hall

The 17-year-old achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Geography.

He said: “Even though I know my results now, I’m still shaking. I thought I’d do well in Maths and Further Maths, but I was really surprised with my Physics and Geography results.”

Also celebrating alongside her fellow students was Alix Tyler-Hall, 18.

She achieved A* in Psychology, A in Sociology and C in English Literature.

The grades now mean she has secured a place at Leeds University to study Psychology.

She said: “It has been stressful but the teachers here have been really helpful and supportive. The exams were so nerve-wracking. I’m just relieved now it’s all over.”

Lee Craggs, Head of Sixth Form. said: “I am delighted that our students’ hard work has been rewarded. It is also pleasing that the majority of our students gained places at universities of their choice.

“We have encouraged our students to be aspirational and set their bar high. We are all impressed that so many our students have achieved their aims. Our first two years as a Sixth Form has been incredibly rewarding and we wish our alumni well as they embark on their next adventure.”

Whitburn C of E Academy A-level results day Alix Hall