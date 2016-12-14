Sausage time! Classmates enjoy schoolgirl’s winning creation for lunch

A talented 10-year-old’s sizzling sausage creation provided more than food for thought - it also scooped her school £300.

Students at Holy Trinity CE Academy in South Shields took part in a ‘design a sausage’ competition which was being run by Freeman Catering Butchers.

Each of the pupils had to create a tasty banger for the online competition and Year 5 teacher Richard Swan sent away three of the best designs.

However, director Daniel Freeman, of the South Tyneside-founded family butchers, which is now based in Team Valley, Gateshead, decided that Kayla Graham’s ‘Christmas Banger’ was the best.

Kayla decided to flavour her sausage with turkey, stuffing and apple sauce and her designs were soon turned into a reality as Mr Freeman created actual sausages which her classmates and teachers then got to eat for lunch.

Mr Swan said: “Kayla received 40 of her specially designed sausages and the school got to have her design for lunch.

“The children and staff loved them, they tasted really Christmassy.”

The school in Brockley Avenue also received a £300 cheque from the firm, which originally started life in 1953, as a humble butcher’s in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, and has grown into one of the best-known catering butchers in the North, supplying top restaurants and hotels.

Mr Swan said: “The school council has having a meeting to decide how to spend the money.

“However, it will be used on providing more resources for on the yard and break and lunch times.”