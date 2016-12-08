Santa Paws 2016: Meet some of your festive friends

You lot really are animal crackers!

Since our Santa Paws competition, running with Seaham Vets, launched last week we've had dozens of pictures showing your furry friends in all their festive finery.

This year, Santa Paws is running in partnership with Seaham Vets.

And they look fantastic!

Santa Paws 2016: Send us your festive pet pictures

There's still time to get your claws into this photo challenge ... and here's what you need to know.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk, or posting them to our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Spencer, left, and Bertie. Picture: Charlie Laing.

All we need to know is who you are, where you’re from and what your pets are called and some contact details – it couldn’t be easier!

We will try and feature as many of your pet photos as possible. Judges will then choose a shortlist and you will get to vote for your purrfect picture.

The winner will receive an annual health check and booster for their pet courtesy of Seaham Vets.

Get snapping!