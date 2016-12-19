Sally Dixon to take the lead at Sunderland College

Sunderland College has appointed a new Director of Higher Education.

Sally Dixon will take the reins of all higher education (HE), as well as building on links within the business community.

Based at the Washington Campus, Sally will have responsibility for HE education provision for between 650 and 700 students across the college’s three campuses.

“You can feel a sense of excitement around the college,” she said.

“Sunderland is already performing at such a high level and I want to use my role to make sure that the College’s higher education develops in line with the skills needed in Sunderland and across the North East.”

Sally will be responsible for HND and HNC qualifications, as well as foundation degree courses.