Sainsbury’s Bank mortgages to be serviced by team in Sunderland

Hundreds of Wearside workers are banking on Sainsbury’s.

Computershare has begun administering mortgages on behalf of Sainsbury’s Bank at its offices on the Doxford International Business Park, the company has confirmed.

We’re very proud of the team here, and look forward to helping this major household name develop a varied customer base supported by the diverse skills we have on offer in Doxford. Andrew Jones

The supermarket bank chose to outsource the servicing of its new mortgages to Computershare’s Loan Services division last year, citing the company’s ‘real understanding’ of its ‘business and values’.

A large proportion of Computershare Loan Services’ 750-strong staff at Doxford has now begun providing origination services for Sainsbury’s Bank.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Computershare Loan Services, said: “Our Sainsbury’s contract will involve a significant number of employees in Doxford and across the North of England, demonstrating our commitment to the region and our ability to invest in the local community.

“We’re very proud of the team here, and look forward to helping this major household name develop a varied customer base supported by the diverse skills we have on offer in Doxford.”

Announcing the contract in November, Peter Griffiths, Chief Executive at Sainsbury’s Bank, said, “We are designing a range of mortgage products especially for the Sainsbury’s customer.

“Computershare Loan Services demonstrated a real understanding of our business and customer values, enabling us to be certain that together we can best serve their needs.”

Computershare Loan Services has had a presence in Doxford since June 2016, when it began administering the loans for UK Asset Resolution (UKAR). The company administers more than half of all outsourced mortgages in the UK.

Computershare Loan Service’s contract will see it help Sainsbury’s Bank to grow its book of mortgages through origination services until at least 2022.