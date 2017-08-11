Safe A19: What our campaign is about and how you can help

Fed up of being stuck in a jam or involved in near-misses? Here is your chance to press the Government for action on the A19.

We have launched a petition via Change.org to gather as many names as possible to show the strength of feeling from across the region.

You can sign our petition HERE.

It reads: “The people of the North East, backed by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, call on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the A19.

“Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon alone.

“This is too many collisions and it simply cannot go on.

“Added to the danger to drivers and passengers, the problems are bringing the North East and its economy to a halt – more must be done to get us moving forward.

“With the backing of North East MPs, including Easington MP Grahame Morris, we want the Department for Transport to look at this issue and take action to protect our region and its people for generations to come.”

Echo managing editor Gavin Foster said: “Today we are urging readers to join our fight and sign this petition.

“Improvements to the A19 to improve what is a shocking safety record and to enable the economic growth of our city are essential.

“The Government needs to act now and your voice can force that change.”

Our campaign follows a debate launched after Mr Morris spoke about a lack of action over the dangerous section of road.

He plans to press for more answers in Parliament and has already questioned Transport Minister John Hayes, with queries also put to Home Office minister John Hurd, Minister of State for the Home Office.

Mr Hayes said Highways England regularly undertakes safety studies on the A19, looking at accident clusters and common factors.

He added: “The analysis of the causation factors showed that driver behaviour was the primary cause of accidents at these sites.”

However, Mr Morris believes there are a series of reasons for collisions, and wants measures to help prevent crashes.

Mr Hurd told him it is down to the police to enforce the rules of the road – a job made tougher in the aftermath of cuts to budgets, and officer levels.

A poll we ran just days ago showed 49% of people want to see extra lanes added.

A further 14% say improvements should be made at junctions, followed by 8% who think average speed cameras would help.

Extended slip roads and a change of speed limit were both backed with 7% of the vote.