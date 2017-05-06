SAFC players pay a visit to Hebburn pupils

Pupils at a South Tyneside school has the chance to impress two Sundetrland players with their football skills.

Sunderland FC’s Seb Larsson and Vito Mannone visited youngsters from St James RC Primary School in Hebburn who were taking part in a Tesco Bank Junior Players coaching session led by the club’s Foundation of Light charity.

Seb Larsson showing off his ball skills

The player joined in with the activity - much to the delight of the budding young footballers.

Seb said: “It was great coming along to St James this afternoon to see the pupils take part in this programme.

“I think it’s great that this project is encouraging so many young people to get involved in sport across the whole of the North East through the work of the Foundation of Light, Tesco Bank and the other partners.”

Tesco Bank Junior Players is a community coaching programme jointly led by the Foundation of Light, the Newcastle United Foundation and the basketball team The Newcastle Eagles Community Foundation and gives school children in the region the opportunity to get fit amd active by taking part in physical activity while receiving expert tuition from highly qualified coaches.

It was great coming along to St James RC Seb Larsson

“This unique programme is first time all three Foundations have collaborated on such a project.

Richard Hopper, head of commercial at Foundation of Light, said: “The programme is proving a big success and has really helped us get youngsters from all across our region more involved in sport.

“We’d like to thank Vito and Seb for continuing to be a role model that young people can look up to and Tesco Bank for supporting a programme that has such a positive effect on these young people.”

Vito Mannone and Seb Larsson