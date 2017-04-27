Search

SAFC fans hit out over decision to charge David Moyes over comments to reporter

David Moyes.

David Moyes.

0
Have your say

Fans have hit out at the “out of touch” Football Association after it confirmed it had charged Sunderland boss David Moyes following his comments to a BBC reporter.

The action was confirmed just hours before his side faced Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Tees-Wear derby last night.

The Stadium of Light

The Stadium of Light

Should Moyes either admit or be found guilty of the alleged offence by an independent regulatory commission, the Echo understands a fine would be the most likely punishment.

The Scot could also be asked to attend an education course.

The 54-year-old manager issued a public apology to BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks after video footage emerged of a controversial exchange between the pair following a post-match interview where he said she “might get a slap”.

The off-camera incident happened when Moyes was asked by Ms Sparks if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the game had meant he was under more pressure following a goalless draw against Burnley.

Among those to comment on our story was Seahameddy who said: “Moyes apologised to the report and she accepted the apology.

“That should be the end of it.”

Anthony Mitchell said: “Did anyone ask Vicki Sparks if she was insulted or did she accept it as a joke?

“Did the FA ask her? “She could be totally embarrassed by this ‘over the top’ FA.”

Mick the Mackem said: “It’s so sad these days that the FA is so completely out of touch and alienated from ordinary people that it cannot recognise a joke when it hears one.  “I am not a Moyes supporter but in this case the FA is simply making a mountain out of a molehill.

“Political correctness at its very worst.”

The FA alleges the remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).