Rooftop siege ended after more than five hours

A rooftop siege involving dozens of police officers ended after more than five hours.

Durham Constabulary sent officers from across the force to Barsloan Grove in Peterlee this afternoon after reports of a man on the roof.

Witnesses say he was hurling tiles from the roof of a house to the ground below as crowds gathered and watched on.

Officers, including armed responders and police dogs, were on the scene late into the evening, eventually bringing the situation under control at around 9.45pm.

The police surrounded the house and the roads were blocked off nearby with people being prevented from getting too close for their own safety.

Fire appliances were also parked up nearby in case they too were needed and the police helicopter was flying overheard throughout the incident.

Although Durham Police didn't give a full statement on the night, a spokesman for said: "There was a male on the roof and was throwing tiles off.

"He is fit and well and was brought down safely and has been detained by police."

It is expected the police will be releasing further details in the morning.

