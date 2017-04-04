River Island to double size of its Sunderland store

One of the High Street's biggest names is to more than double its presence on Wearside.

The Bridges’ River Island branch has announced plans to move into the former premises of Sports Direct in the centre, which will give it more than double the floor space.

Sports Direct has moved into the forfmer BHS store in High Street West.

The new look River Island store, which is due to open on June 10, will stock increased ranges of men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, with work about to start on a major refit.

The good news comes on the back of the recent announcement that the beauty hall at the Bridges’ Debenhams store is also having a facelift and once complete will offer shoppers a range of additional, international make-up brands.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, Marketing Manager at the Bridges said the River Island move was great news.

"Once again we are strengthening the strong retail offer here in the city centre," she said.

"River Island is an extremely popular shop and the fact that the company has reaffirmed its commitment to the city by growing its presence is good news for everyone.

"The extended product range that will be available in the new store will just add to the Sunderland shopping experience and will help us with our commitment to encourage people to shop in the area and keep consumer spending in the city."

The former River Island store is to be taken over by Vodafone.